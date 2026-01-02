Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO Sells $141,424.02 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Buckhalter sold 17,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $141,424.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 455,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,517.60. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Buckhalter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Matthew Buckhalter sold 18,340 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $143,969.00.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Matthew Buckhalter sold 17,448 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $145,865.28.

AVAH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.53 million for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 143.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.5% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

