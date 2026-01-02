Zachariah Mciver Sells 2,714 Shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) insider Zachariah Mciver sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $37,263.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,716.78. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%

Janux Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,684. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $821.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.88.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 704.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $106,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JANX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JANX

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.