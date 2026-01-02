Zachariah Mciver Sells 2,714 Shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) insider Zachariah Mciver sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $37,263.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,716.78. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%
Janux Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,684. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $821.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.88.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JANX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JANX
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.
Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Janux Therapeutics
- But this $2 Gold Stock Before May 20, 2026
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.