Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BWX Technologies (BWXT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) in the last few weeks:

12/29/2025 – BWX Technologies had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – BWX Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

12/15/2025 – BWX Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – BWX Technologies was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/8/2025 – BWX Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – BWX Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – BWX Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – BWX Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2025 – BWX Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – BWX Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – BWX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – BWX Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – BWX Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/7/2025 – BWX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – BWX Technologies was given a new $225.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities.

11/4/2025 – BWX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $173.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,852.60. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

