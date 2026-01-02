Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Up 23.1% – Time to Buy?

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) was up 23.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 159,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 93,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -1.98.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. in August 2013. Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

