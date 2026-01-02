Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Paylocity (PCTY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY):

12/29/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – Paylocity is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Paylocity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2025 – Paylocity was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Paylocity was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

11/5/2025 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $225.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Paylocity was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

11/5/2025 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $192.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $270.00 to $245.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,945.85. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company’s integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

