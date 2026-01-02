Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Paylocity (PCTY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY):
- 12/29/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/23/2025 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/16/2025 – Paylocity is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/10/2025 – Paylocity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/10/2025 – Paylocity was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Paylocity was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 11/5/2025 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $225.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Paylocity was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.
- 11/5/2025 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $192.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $270.00 to $245.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity
In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,945.85. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.
