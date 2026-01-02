Contrasting Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) and Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC)

Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC – Get Free Report) and Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Super Group (SGHC) shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Trans World shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Super Group (SGHC) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trans World and Super Group (SGHC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans World N/A N/A N/A Super Group (SGHC) 10.05% 43.14% 25.20%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans World N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Super Group (SGHC) $1.84 billion 3.19 $122.38 million $0.43 27.05

This table compares Trans World and Super Group (SGHC)”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Super Group (SGHC) has higher revenue and earnings than Trans World.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Trans World and Super Group (SGHC), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans World 0 0 0 0 0.00 Super Group (SGHC) 0 1 8 2 3.09

Super Group (SGHC) has a consensus price target of $16.30, indicating a potential upside of 40.13%. Given Super Group (SGHC)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super Group (SGHC) is more favorable than Trans World.

Summary

Super Group (SGHC) beats Trans World on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans World

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

