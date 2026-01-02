Analyzing Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) and Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC)

Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC – Get Free Report) and Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Speed Commerce and Rubrik”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rubrik $1.20 billion 12.62 -$1.15 billion ($1.95) -38.70

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Speed Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rubrik.

49.5% of Rubrik shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Speed Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Rubrik shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Speed Commerce has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubrik has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Speed Commerce and Rubrik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Speed Commerce 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rubrik 1 1 21 0 2.87

Rubrik has a consensus price target of $114.35, suggesting a potential upside of 51.54%. Given Rubrik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rubrik is more favorable than Speed Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Speed Commerce and Rubrik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A Rubrik -31.49% N/A -18.93%

Summary

Rubrik beats Speed Commerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Speed Commerce

Speed Commerce, Inc. provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools. The company was formerly known as Navarre Corporation and changed its name to Speed Commerce, Inc. in September 2013. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc. provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors. Rubrik, Inc. was formerly known as Scaledata, Inc. and changed its name to Rubrik, Inc. in October 2014. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

