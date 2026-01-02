LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 118.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Price Performance

NYSE LTC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.62. 451,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,821. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 14.58%.The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Gruber bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,612.58. This represents a 16.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 51.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 246,919 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc (NYSE: LTC) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.