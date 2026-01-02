Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:SABA)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Price Performance

Shares of SABA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 82,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,144. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.46.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II alerts:

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.