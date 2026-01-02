Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:SABA)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Price Performance
Shares of SABA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 82,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,144. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.46.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile
