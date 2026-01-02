Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.99 and last traded at $55.9380. 25,265,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 34,282,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

Bank of America Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $58,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 61.2% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 394,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 149,652 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 44,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

