Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 1.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.3250. Approximately 46,297,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 41,132,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.