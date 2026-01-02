Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading 2.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.41 and last traded at $52.3750. Approximately 11,334,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 15,735,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVO. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $233.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 32.76%.The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Academy Capital Management now owns 367,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,388,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Featured Articles

