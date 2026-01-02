Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Stock Price Up 28.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) shot up 28.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. 565,262 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 135,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Century Lithium Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$62.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Century Lithium news, Director James Gaydon Pettit sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 837,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$259,501. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project. Century Lithium Corp. was formerly known as Cypress Development Corp.

Further Reading

