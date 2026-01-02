Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Trading Up 2.3% – Here’s Why

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $51.9350. Approximately 11,405,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 14,012,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Johnson Rice decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $456,201.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,349.26. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,059.06. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $50,916,000 after purchasing an additional 579,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $177,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

