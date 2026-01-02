Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 98,642 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 93% compared to the average volume of 51,029 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,196,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,187,000 after purchasing an additional 967,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39,975.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 859,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after buying an additional 857,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 839,768 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,111.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 280,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 678,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,666,000 after purchasing an additional 234,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQD stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $110.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,671,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,676,875. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.39. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.45 and a 12-month high of $112.93.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, and oil and gas companies.

