Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $166.35 and last traded at $167.86. 60,058,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 33,253,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.75.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 5.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $400.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.68, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.89.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,825,989.42. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $50,613,053.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,082.08. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,008,044 shares of company stock worth $164,601,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.