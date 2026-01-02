Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Up 6.5% – Still a Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 37,221,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 34,576,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGTI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Rigetti Computing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 6.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 4,741.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In related news, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $2,783,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,403,454.19. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 96.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter worth $433,000. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Rigetti Computing by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,015,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

