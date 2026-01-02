MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Up 8.9% – Time to Buy?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $55.0090. Approximately 6,434,679 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 5,693,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.50 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Daiwa America upgraded MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MP Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

MP Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 50.55%.The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $24,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,105,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,889,437.10. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,960. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 691,557 shares of company stock worth $43,538,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 420.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 4,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in MP Materials by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

