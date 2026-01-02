Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Up 14% – What’s Next?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 10,545,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,903,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Key Headlines Impacting Serve Robotics

Here are the key news stories impacting Serve Robotics this week:

Northland Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and kept a $26 price target, signaling large upside vs. the current level.

Freedom Capital upgraded SERV to "strong-buy," adding to recent analyst upgrades that are supporting demand for the shares.

Serve announced it has deployed over 2,000 delivery robots across multiple U.S. cities, meeting its 2025 target and showing operational scale that investors reward.

Zacks and other coverage highlight Serve's plan to expand sidewalk autonomy and deploy more robots in 2026, reinforcing a growth narrative that underpins recent analyst optimism.

Wider media coverage (e.g., The Motley Fool) points to the analyst activity and the deployment milestone as the immediate drivers of today's move.

Company fundamentals remain challenged: Serve reported a Q3 EPS miss and has deep negative margins and ROE, which limit upside unless revenue scales rapidly.

Insider selling — CFO Brian Read sold 1,863 shares on Dec. 31 (part of a series of past disposals) — which some investors read as a mild negative signal on near-term insider conviction.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SERV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Serve Robotics Stock Up 14.0%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $881.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of -0.14.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 4,121.58%. Analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Serve Robotics

In related news, COO Touraj Parang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,333,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,431,341.37. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Armenta sold 5,003 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $59,835.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 555,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,206.64. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 226,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,641 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Serve Robotics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 616.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 584,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 219,018 shares in the last quarter.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

Featured Stories

