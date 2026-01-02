Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.66 and last traded at $82.76. Approximately 13,050,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 17,723,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 175,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,992.28. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,818. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

