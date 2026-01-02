SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.46. 54,864,560 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 45,370,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $1,142,228.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 138,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,684.96. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $2,446,537.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 794,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,168,090.72. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,813 shares of company stock worth $4,403,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 540,610 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,799,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 335,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 273,972 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,699,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

