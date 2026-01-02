Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.03 and last traded at $115.21. 25,679,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 20,996,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.10.

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bull case: a Seeking Alpha note argues 2026 can match 2025’s strong profitability as new products (including the Bitstamp deal that boosted crypto volumes) and feature rollouts drive growth — author reiterates a buy view. Robinhood: 2026 Should Be As Lucrative As Last Year

Bull case: a Seeking Alpha note argues 2026 can match 2025's strong profitability as new products (including the Bitstamp deal that boosted crypto volumes) and feature rollouts drive growth — author reiterates a buy view.

High institutional and analyst interest: multiple buy/outperform ratings and a median analyst target (~$154) alongside large ETF/asset-manager buys signal strong Wall Street and institutional demand that supports the stock.

Celebrity endorsement: Jim Cramer praised Robinhood's IRA product, which can boost retail investor sentiment and product adoption.

Earnings cadence: Robinhood set Q4 & FY2025 results for Feb. 10 after-market with a 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET video call featuring CEO Vlad Tenev and incoming CFO Shiv Verma — provides a clear near-term catalyst and opportunity for fresh guidance/metrics.

Analyst pushback: Needham trimmed its price target to $135 citing a sluggish crypto trading outlook, which undercuts part of the rally tied to crypto momentum.

Analyst downgrades / bearish takes and negative headlines: several outlets published bearish pieces predicting weakness in 2026 or urging selling, adding volatility risk and putting short-term pressure on the stock. Insider selling: recent data shows extensive insider sales (multiple executives) over recent months — a potential governance/sentiment headwind investors watch closely.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Loop Capital set a $152.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

The firm has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 49,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $6,549,893.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,150.40. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 430,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,817,485.56. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,911,763 shares of company stock valued at $367,342,059 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 28,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

