Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 1.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.1740. Approximately 35,917,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 44,252,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Get Pfizer alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisitions strengthen obesity and oncology pipeline — Pfizer’s $10B Metsera deal immediately adds advanced obesity assets and Seagen contributions continue to boost oncology revenue, supporting longer?term growth prospects as management plans to push ~15 programs in 2026. Pfizer 2026: The Reset Year

Acquisitions strengthen obesity and oncology pipeline — Pfizer’s $10B Metsera deal immediately adds advanced obesity assets and Seagen contributions continue to boost oncology revenue, supporting longer?term growth prospects as management plans to push ~15 programs in 2026. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support and valuation appeal — BMO reiterated an Outperform rating with a $30 price target citing cost controls and a cautious but manageable 2026 outlook; several investor pieces highlight PFE as undervalued versus peers given pipeline and dividends. BMO reaffirmation / analyst commentary

Wall Street support and valuation appeal — BMO reiterated an Outperform rating with a $30 price target citing cost controls and a cautious but manageable 2026 outlook; several investor pieces highlight PFE as undervalued versus peers given pipeline and dividends. Positive Sentiment: Value / dividend narrative — MarketBeat and other outlets flag Pfizer as a cheaper large?cap pharma with potential upside if obesity and oncology bets pay off, making it attractive to value/dividend investors. Pfizer profile and value view

Value / dividend narrative — MarketBeat and other outlets flag Pfizer as a cheaper large?cap pharma with potential upside if obesity and oncology bets pay off, making it attractive to value/dividend investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst estimate tweaks — Zacks issued small downgrades for some upcoming quarters but also raised other near?term quarter estimates; consensus FY annual EPS remains near ~$2.95, keeping guidance and analyst models in flux. Zacks estimate notes

Mixed analyst estimate tweaks — Zacks issued small downgrades for some upcoming quarters but also raised other near?term quarter estimates; consensus FY annual EPS remains near ~$2.95, keeping guidance and analyst models in flux. Neutral Sentiment: Investor debate on whether the market has overreacted — Several op?eds argue Wall Street has “given up” on Pfizer and that current prices may understate recovery potential; these views can support sentiment shifts but are speculative. Why Wall Street Gave Up on Pfizer

Investor debate on whether the market has overreacted — Several op?eds argue Wall Street has “given up” on Pfizer and that current prices may understate recovery potential; these views can support sentiment shifts but are speculative. Negative Sentiment: Clinical safety report — Pfizer disclosed a death in a long?term Hympavzi study after a thrombotic stroke; safety signals can trigger regulatory review, label/market implications, and near?term volatility for the affected program. Hympavzi study death disclosed

Clinical safety report — Pfizer disclosed a death in a long?term Hympavzi study after a thrombotic stroke; safety signals can trigger regulatory review, label/market implications, and near?term volatility for the affected program. Negative Sentiment: Near?term earnings pressure and dilution risk — Analysts and commentaries note COVID revenue collapse and acquisition?related dilution will pressure 2026 earnings despite higher R&D spend and pipeline investment, keeping short?term guidance and multiples under scrutiny. Pfizer 2026: The Reset Year

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Pfizer Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,434,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,047,000 after acquiring an additional 59,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 32,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.