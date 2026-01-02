Reviewing Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) & SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and SANUWAVE Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics $80,000.00 0.00 -$6.98 million ($2.34) N/A SANUWAVE Health $41.28 million 6.00 -$25.81 million ($1.30) -22.22

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SANUWAVE Health. SANUWAVE Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics -8,257.70% N/A -730.22% SANUWAVE Health -1.33% -23.83% -20.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 4.02, suggesting that its share price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SANUWAVE Health beats Arch Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. The company's flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. It is also involved in the development of AC5-G for gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures, and AC5-V and AC5 surgical hemostat for hemostasis inside the body. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide solution for pain management in sports medicine and physical therapy. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

