Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Head to Head Analysis

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) and Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mondelez International and Associated British Foods”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $36.44 billion 1.90 $4.61 billion $2.67 20.09 Associated British Foods $25.41 billion 0.81 $1.34 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Associated British Foods.

This table compares Mondelez International and Associated British Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 9.38% 14.16% 5.33% Associated British Foods N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mondelez International and Associated British Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 1 7 14 0 2.59 Associated British Foods 3 1 0 1 1.80

Mondelez International presently has a consensus target price of $67.58, suggesting a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Mondelez International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Associated British Foods.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Mondelez International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mondelez International has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated British Foods has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mondelez International pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Associated British Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International pays out 74.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mondelez International has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Mondelez International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Associated British Foods on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's brand portfolio includes Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate. It serves supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, third party distributors, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents. The company also sells products directly to businesses and consumers through e-retail platforms, retailer digital platforms, as well as through its direct-to-consumer websites and social media platforms. Mondelez International, Inc. was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers' yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties. The Agriculture segment manufactures and sells animal feeds; and provides other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Sugar segment is involved in growing, processing, and selling sugar beet and sugar cane to industrial users. The Retail segment is involved in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains, which offer women's, men's, and kids wear, as well as beauty, homeware, and accessories. The company was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Associated British Foods plc operates as a subsidiary of Wittington Investments Limited.

