Insider Selling: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) CAO Sells 2,679 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) CAO Jonathan Lee sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $63,277.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,907.52. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coupang Stock Down 0.9%

CPNG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. 17,125,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,646,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Coupang had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.16%.The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Coupang from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Coupang from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Coupang by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

See Also

