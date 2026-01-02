HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns Purchases 9,704 Shares

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hermanns bought 9,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,757.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,951,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,339,189.24. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 24th, Richard Hermanns purchased 422 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,270.64.

On Monday, December 22nd, Richard Hermanns purchased 18,854 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $172,137.02.

HireQuest Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of HQI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 36,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. HireQuest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $150.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.10.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 21.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HireQuest announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 18.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HireQuest by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in HireQuest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in HireQuest by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. grew its stake in HireQuest by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $15.00 price objective on shares of HireQuest in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of HireQuest in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireQuest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc is a publicly traded holding company that provides equipment rental and workforce solutions across North America through two primary operating subsidiaries. Its Coast Equipment Rentals division offers a broad range of support equipment—such as pumps, trench safety systems, power and HVAC units, air compressors, light towers and generators—to the construction, industrial, municipal and environmental markets. Coast Equipment Rentals operates more than 135 branch locations in 36 U.S.

