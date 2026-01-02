Insider Selling: Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) SVP Sells 1,791 Shares of Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $176,932.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,974.59. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Allison Transmission Price Performance
NYSE ALSN traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $98.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,039. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.97 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 22.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 107.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.
In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.
