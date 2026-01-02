Insider Selling: Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) SVP Sells 1,791 Shares of Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $176,932.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,974.59. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE ALSN traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $98.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,039. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.97 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 22.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 107.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

Featured Articles

