Leonard Tannenbaum Buys 37,000 Shares of Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard Tannenbaum bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $361,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 485,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,103.37. This represents a 8.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 112,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,180. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $124.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sunrise Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.48%.Sunrise Realty Trust has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.320 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrise Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%. Sunrise Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 110.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrise Realty Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 94,628 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 19.9% in the second quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 446,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 74,193 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 372,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 133,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,337,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from $11.25 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing convenience store and fuel retail properties under long-term net leases. The company targets sale-leaseback transactions and joint-venture investments with high-credit tenants in the convenience retail sector. Sunrise Realty Trust’s portfolio comprises single-tenant properties that benefit from predictable cash flows, structured lease agreements and tenant-driven site improvements, providing exposure to a segment of the retail real estate market that aligns closely with consumer essentials.

The company’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property investments, negotiating sale-leaseback and ground lease transactions, and managing asset performance throughout the lease term.

