UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells $737,100.00 in Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $737,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 28,433,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,742,122.30. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 31st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $744,750.00.
  • On Monday, December 29th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $739,800.00.
  • On Friday, December 26th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $760,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 24th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $760,950.00.
  • On Monday, December 22nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $742,050.00.
  • On Friday, December 19th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $723,150.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 17th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $724,950.00.
  • On Monday, December 15th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $778,500.00.
  • On Friday, December 12th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $805,950.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 10th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $837,450.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $15.87. 44,030,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,140,886. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. UiPath, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $19.84.

UiPath (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.46 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at $14,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

