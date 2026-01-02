UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells $737,100.00 in Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $737,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 28,433,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,742,122.30. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $744,750.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $739,800.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $760,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $760,950.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $742,050.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $723,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $724,950.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $778,500.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $805,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $837,450.00.

Shares of PATH stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $15.87. 44,030,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,140,886. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. UiPath, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $19.84.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.46 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at $14,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

