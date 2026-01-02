Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading Up 30% – Should You Buy?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 30% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 121,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 66,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Southern Empire Resources Stock Up 30.0%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

