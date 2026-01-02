HSBC (HSBC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) in the last few weeks:

12/29/2025 – HSBC had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – HSBC had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.

12/15/2025 – HSBC had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/10/2025 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2025 – HSBC had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – HSBC had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – HSBC had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2025 – HSBC had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – HSBC had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/3/2025 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 41.68%.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

