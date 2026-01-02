HSBC (HSBC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) in the last few weeks:
- 12/29/2025 – HSBC had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – HSBC had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/17/2025 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – HSBC had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/10/2025 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/8/2025 – HSBC had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – HSBC had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – HSBC had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/20/2025 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/19/2025 – HSBC had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – HSBC had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/3/2025 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
HSBC Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 41.68%.
HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.
