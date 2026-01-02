Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.92 and last traded at $45.89, with a volume of 1177145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

