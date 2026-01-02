Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UNCY):

12/30/2025 – Unicycive Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

12/29/2025 – Unicycive Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Unicycive Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Unicycive Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Unicycive Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Unicycive Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Unicycive Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

