Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UNCY):
- 12/30/2025 – Unicycive Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
- 12/29/2025 – Unicycive Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Unicycive Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Unicycive Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Unicycive Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Unicycive Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/24/2025 – Unicycive Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
