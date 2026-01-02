Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.16 and last traded at $56.67, with a volume of 446281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Astronics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, CJS Securities raised Astronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Astronics Stock Up 4.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -628.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 29.65%. Research analysts predict that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $918,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 112.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 44,747 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Astronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,134 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced technologies primarily for the aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through a combination of internal development and strategic acquisitions. Astronics operates multiple business units focused on power conversion, distribution and control; cabin electronics and connectivity; aircraft lighting and safety solutions; and automated test systems.

The company’s aerospace products include onboard power generation and management systems, in-flight entertainment and connectivity hardware, LED and fluorescent lighting for aircraft cabins and cockpits, and safety equipment such as escape slide power units.

Featured Stories

