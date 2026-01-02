Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and traded as low as $14.65. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 54,222 shares changing hands.

MCRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The stock has a market cap of $137.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 193.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 89,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2,772.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $557,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics is a clinical?stage microbiome therapeutics company focused on harnessing the power of the human microbiome to treat serious diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Seres applies proprietary microbiome science and manufacturing capabilities to develop a pipeline of living microbial therapies designed to restore healthy gut function. The company’s approach leverages understanding of microbial ecology and human biology to address conditions where the native microbiome is disrupted.

Among its lead candidates is SER-109, an investigational oral microbiome therapeutic for reducing recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection.

