Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and traded as low as $4.62. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 103,571 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aqua Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.22.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.00) by $3.81. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 300,787 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 844.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) is a technology-driven environmental company pioneering sustainable battery recycling solutions. The company’s core offering, branded as AquaRefining, utilizes an electrochemical process to recover lead, silver, and plastic components from spent lead-acid batteries without the need for high-temperature smelting. This water-based approach aims to eliminate air emissions and reduce energy consumption compared to conventional recycling methods.

Based in Reno, Nevada, Aqua Metals develops, manufactures, and licenses its proprietary modular recycling systems to industrial battery recyclers and battery manufacturers.

