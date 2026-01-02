Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,853,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 534,032 shares.The stock last traded at $35.9260 and had previously closed at $35.64.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.1841 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,089 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,249,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,887,000 after buying an additional 2,579,574 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,719,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,537,000 after buying an additional 640,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,547,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,909,000 after buying an additional 894,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,898,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,859,000 after buying an additional 320,534 shares during the period.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

