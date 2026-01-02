Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,853,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 534,032 shares.The stock last traded at $35.9260 and had previously closed at $35.64.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.7%
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.1841 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
