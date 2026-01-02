Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.15 and traded as low as C$10.42. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$10.60, with a volume of 1,010 shares trading hands.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$355.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.65.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 85,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total transaction of C$1,061,087.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,764,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,486,412.70. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,907 shares of company stock worth $3,761,017. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is primarily engaged in research and development activities. The company is developing Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), a chemo-protectant against hearing loss associated with platinum-based chemotherapy. Its lead product candidate is PEDMARK which is sodium thiosulfate in a novel formulation for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.