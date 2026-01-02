Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.64 and traded as low as $174.18. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF shares last traded at $174.58, with a volume of 7,044 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.90 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

