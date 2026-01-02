Lear (NYSE:LEA) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.29 and last traded at $118.7650, with a volume of 259472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lear from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Lear Stock Up 3.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $590,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,383.48. This represents a 24.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 75.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,801,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after acquiring an additional 775,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 78.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after buying an additional 558,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $48,468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 483.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after buying an additional 470,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

