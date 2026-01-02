LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 353174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LENZ shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $499.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Chevallard acquired 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,026.48. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,585.36. This trade represents a 68.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Olsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,531.30. This represents a 67.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,330,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,201,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,971,000 after purchasing an additional 320,135 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 108.8% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,122,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,907,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,282,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

