Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.76 and traded as high as GBX 229.28. Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 228.78, with a volume of 12,377 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 price objective on shares of Focusrite in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 355.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Focusrite
Focusrite Stock Up 7.6%
Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported GBX 17 earnings per share for the quarter. Focusrite had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Focusrite plc will post 17.2473868 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Focusrite Company Profile
Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.
We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.
Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Focusrite
- But this $2 Gold Stock Before May 20, 2026
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
- Do not delete, read immediately
- BNZI Posts Record Q3 Revenue – See What’s Driving It.
- GOLD ALERT
Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.