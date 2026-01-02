Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.76 and traded as high as GBX 229.28. Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 228.78, with a volume of 12,377 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 price objective on shares of Focusrite in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 355.

Focusrite Stock Up 7.6%

The firm has a market cap of £142.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98.

Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported GBX 17 earnings per share for the quarter. Focusrite had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Focusrite plc will post 17.2473868 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focusrite Company Profile

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.

We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.

Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

