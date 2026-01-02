Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 560.69 and traded as low as GBX 558.52. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 560, with a volume of 39,943 shares changing hands.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 560.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 523.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £534.96 million, a P/E ratio of -577.78 and a beta of 0.54.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

