Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) CEO Acquires $38,809.55 in Stock

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) CEO Dominic Benjamin James Wells bought 59,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,809.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,225,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,384.55. This represents a 5.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dominic Benjamin James Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 31st, Dominic Benjamin James Wells purchased 14,793 shares of Onfolio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $10,798.89.

NASDAQ ONFO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,784. Onfolio Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Onfolio ( NASDAQ:ONFO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. Onfolio had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Onfolio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onfolio presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

