Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on September 9th

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th.
Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.
Itau Unibanco Stock Up 1.1%
NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,316,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,702,362. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Itau Unibanco has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional Trading of Itau Unibanco
About Itau Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.
The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Itau Unibanco
- Buy this $2 Gold Stock Before January 1, 2026
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- BNZI Posts Record Q3 Revenue – See What’s Driving It.
Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.