Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on September 9th

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th.

Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Itau Unibanco Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,316,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,702,362. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Itau Unibanco has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Itau Unibanco

About Itau Unibanco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 11,004,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,482 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 65.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 63,920 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 10.0% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,778,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 252,596 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 3,590.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,586,000.

Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

