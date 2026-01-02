Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $7.3340. Wienerberger shares last traded at $7.1955, with a volume of 2,444 shares.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Wienerberger AG is a leading international supplier of building materials and infrastructure solutions, headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The company specializes in clay blocks and facing bricks, as well as concrete and plastic pipe systems for water management and energy distribution. Wienerberger’s products are designed to meet a wide range of architectural and engineering requirements, combining durability with energy efficiency and aesthetic appeal.

In its brick division, Wienerberger offers a variety of clay brick formats under well-known brands, catering to both residential and commercial construction.

