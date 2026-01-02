Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 554,170 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALDX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $280.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapies for immune-mediated diseases. The company’s research efforts center on targeted alkenals, a class of reactive aldehyde species that play a key role in inflammatory pathways. By selectively modulating these pathways, Aldeyra aims to address both ocular and systemic indications with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead product candidate, reproxalap, is being investigated in several ophthalmic disorders, including dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis and non-infectious anterior uveitis.

