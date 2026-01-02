Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.18 and last traded at C$8.18, with a volume of 302129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.66.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 6.5%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in the Jujuy province of Argentina and advancing the PPG Project in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (‘ TSX ‘) and the New York Stock Exchange (‘ NYSE ‘) under the ticker ‘LAR’.

