Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 333,081 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 109,120 shares.The stock last traded at $37.4710 and had previously closed at $36.85.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.7%
The company has a market capitalization of $729.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
