Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 333,081 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 109,120 shares.The stock last traded at $37.4710 and had previously closed at $36.85.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $729.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,147,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,068,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,117,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 66,241 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 170,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 154,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

